'God of War' Creators Barlog, Jaffe Discuss the Once and Future Kratos

Kratos is an unlikely hero, tricked into killing his wife and child, he spends much of the God of War series either being manipulated by or killing Greek gods, sometimes both.

It is the game's take on so flawed a warrior that helped make the over-the-top action game such a hit on the PlayStation consoles. Now, 13 years after the original game's release, the series is getting a retooling of sorts. The new God of War casts Kratos as a father who now has to deal with not the Greek gods, but the gods and creatures of Norse mythology.

In this second episode of Heroes, Glixel speaks discusses Kratos' heroic nature with creators Cory Barlog and David Jaffe, along with gaming insiders. The video, which features some exclusive imagery for the upcoming game, also examines the evolution of Kratos and where we will see him next.

