Watch: Uncharted Creators Discuss the Evolution of the Games' Heroes

After years of being centered around Nathan Drake, Uncharted gets a fresh start with a new hero in Lost Legacy with Chloe Frazer.

Lost Legacy takes Frazer, who was introduced in the series as an ex- and sidekick, and transforms her into an evolving hero with a slightly off-kilter moral compass. Add to the mix former mercenary Nadine, and you get a game with muddied morality and great potential for transformation.

It is the game's take on so flawed a warrior that helped make the over-the-top action game such a hit on the PlayStation consoles. Now, 13 years after the original game's release, the series is getting a retooling of sorts. The new God of War casts Kratos as a father who now has to deal with not the Greek gods, but the gods and creatures of Norse mythology.



In this third episode of Heroes, Glixel chats with Naughty Dog's Kurt Margenau and Shaun Escayg, along with actress Claudia Black and PlayerOne associate editor Jen Glennon about the importance of a character like Chloe and that leap from Drake to Frazer.

This first season of Heroes, has Glixel exploring the origins of gaming’s most beloved characters. From Mass Effect’s Commander Shepard to God of War’s Kratos, gaming insiders, creators and designers examine the importance of these characters and their influence on pop culture in this mini-documentary series.

