Our Next Look at 'The Last of Us Part II' Is Gruesome, Captivating

PlayStation showed off a bit more of the dark, gruesome world of The Last of Us Part II in a new trailer today.

Related 'The Last of Us Part 2' Announced Watch the reveal trailer for one of PlayStation 4's most anticipated sequels

The game, first announced during the PlayStation Experience in December 2016 as a sequel to the 2013 Naughty Dog game. The game was unveiled with a trailer that showed the return of the game's Ellie and Joel, five years after the first game. This time around, players will be controlling Ellie, not Joel.

The news comes during PlayStation's kick-off for the Paris Games Week today, an event that PlayStation said would be one of its biggest events of the year.