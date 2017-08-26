Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update: Summer Edition wrapped up this week with plenty of fodder provided by President Donald Trump. In particular, Trump's outlandish Phoenix rally gave Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost the perfect set-up for a fantastic Pokemon reference.

"He's listing off hate groups like they're Pokemon cards," Jost said, following a clip in which Trump off-handedly read hate group names from a sheaf of papers in his hands to the gathering. "I got Squirtle. I got the Charmander. Oooh, the KKK. Look, it's evolving into the Alt-Right."

Watch the clip above and then hop on over to the official site to see the entire episode.

