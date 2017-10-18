Watch Hippos Chase Me Across 'Assassin's Creed Origins'

Maybe one minute into my time with Assassin's Creed Origins - before I had a chance to look for a quest market, find an NPC to chat with or even figure out my weapons - I stumbled upon a bloat of hippos and they were not happy to see me.

After the fear subsided and I managed to dodge their alarmingly loud teeth clattering down for my assassin a few times, I realized just how hilarious and adorable these things are. Then I spent maybe half an hour playing with them. Leading them into villages, across farmland, into roads. I sat giggling as I watch them stomp toward me, their heads cocked and mouths open in the exact same way.

There are plenty of things to love about the upcoming Assassin's Creed Origins: its massive landscape, its beautiful deserts, its hidden and deadly tombs, that you can play it free of weapons and dangers, the intricate storyline. But for my money, the thing that will bring me to Origins is its wildlife and how alive they seem. (Also, sometimes deadly hilarious.)