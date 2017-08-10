See 'Dishonored: Death of the Outsider' in Action in New Gameplay Video

Get your first look at the abilities, weapons and gadgets coming to Dishonored: Death of the Outsider in September in this new gameplay video released today by Bethesda Games.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is a standalone sequel to Dishonored 2, which has you taking on the role of Bill Lurk working alongside the recently freed Daud, the Knife of Dunwall as they hunt down the Outsider.

The game will have you investigating cults, underground fight clubs and searching through the underground world of Karnaca.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider launches on September 15th on PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One

