See 'Age of Empires: Definitive Edition' in Glorious Action

It's hard to believe that it has been 20 years since the original Age of Empires hit computers, essentially redefining what it was to be a real-time strategy game.

This summer, Adam Isgreen, the creative director of Microsoft Studios, announced that the company was remastering that original game. The new version, entitled Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, will feature much better graphics able to support 4K resolution, an entirely remastered soundtrack and some other tweaks to gameplay. It's set for an October 19th release.

I had a chance to check out the game during a recent Microsoft event in New York City. After spending a dozen minutes or so playing the game, I was satisfied that it still captures the heart of the original. But the remastered graphics, I discovered later, were a bit lost on me.

It wasn't until I came back and looked at what the game originally looked like, that I realized just how amazing the remaster looks. A post over on the official Age of Empires website does an amazing job of contrasting the stark differences between the games. You can move a slider back and forth across a video showing the original and the remaster as the action continues to boil underneath your guiding mouse pointer.

So, enjoy this video capture showing how lovely the game looks, but make sure you remind yourself what it looked like 20 years ago too.