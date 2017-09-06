'Overwatch': Watch the Creation of Mei's Hero Journey

Last month, Blizzard delivered the emotional backstory for Overwatch's Mei in the animated short "Rise and Shine." This month, the team behind the short and the game discuss how they put the story together and why all of these are so important to a game that is, essentially, without a game.

"The Making of Rise and Shine" doesn't just deliver insight into the short, but also Blizzard's thinking on character development, what it means to be a hero and why the backstories of Overwatch are so important.

If you're into this sort of delve into hero-creation and storytelling, then you're definitely going to want to check out Glixel's new video series "Heroes." Each Saturday, the show explores the nature of different iconic video game heroes by talking to the game's creators and some experts.

You can check out inaugural episode right here. It's on Mass Effect's Commander Shepard. And you're definitely going to want to Like and Follow the page so you get an alert about the next episode. It's a doozy.