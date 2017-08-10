Blizzard rolled out a new Deathmatch game mode today to Overwatch's Public Test Region, with the mode expected to hit the full game "soon."

In the Deathmatch mode, players fight to get the most kills, which will be tracked in a new scoreboard. The mode will include two types of play and a new map:

Free-For-All

In “Free-For-All”, players will play 1v7 to see who can get to 20 total kills the fastest.

Team Deathmatch

In “Team Deathmatch” mode, players will play 6v6 with the winning team reaching 30 kills first. Mercy resurrections will take kills away from the other team’s kill count.

New Deathmatch Map

Several maps have been modified to accommodate the new death match mode. Additionally, Blizzard dropped a new map, Château Guillard, specifically for the Deathmatch game mode.

Make sure to check out the full video above for a walkthrough of the new mode by Blizzard's Jeff Kaplan.