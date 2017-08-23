New 'Overwatch' Short Stars Mei

Earlier today, Blizzard released a wonderful little short for Hearthstone. Just a bit ago, the publisher released a second animated short, this time for Overwatch's Mei.

In Rise and Shine we get a bit of a glimpse into what happens after Mei wakes up from a cryogenic sleep to find that Overwatch has been disbanded and she is the only scientist left at Ecopoint: Antartica.

Each of these wonderful Overwatch shorts offer up a taste of the game's overarching story and a lot more insight into the characters people play in Blizzard's popular team shooter.