How I Play: Janina Gavankar of 'Star Wars', 'True Blood', 'The League'

As an actor, a fan of video games, a fan of Star Wars, Janina Gavankar has been having a couple of great year. Perhaps best known for her work in True Blood and The League, Gavankar has been winning over gamers and Star Wars fans alike with her passionate promotion of the upcoming Star Wars Battlefront II game.

The fact that she's in the game was a dream come true for her, but that she's the face, voice and motion of its kick-ass star seems at times all much too much for her to handle. Her exuberant appearance at E3 to promote the title, and everything else she's done to talk about it - including flying herself out to Star Wars Celebration - shows just how much she cares.

In this latest episode of How I Play, Glixel visits Gavankar in her decked out home to check out her gaming set-up, discuss why gaming is so important to her and hang to watch her play.

In this first season of How I Play, Glixel brings you a series of intimate stories about the passion for gaming of musicians, actors and sports stars, offering rare insight into what they play, how they got into games and their personal gaming set-ups for on the road and in the home.

