How I Play: Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward

We caught up with Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward about a week after he moved into Boston. The first thing he worried over? Setting up his PC gaming rig.

"I think anybody who plays PC games is more of a hardcore gamer for sure," he tells Glixel in the video. "I'm still looking for an NBA player that is better than me at League of Legends.

"I haven't found that person yet."

But wait, there's more. Hayward wraps up our visit with a challenge to Jeremy Lin, who he says plays Dota 2.

"If he would come over to League I would definitely take on that challenge."

In this first season of How I Play, Glixel brings you a series of intimate stories about the passion for gaming of musicians, actors and sports stars, offering rare insight into what they play, how they got into games and their personal gaming set-ups for on the road and in the home.

