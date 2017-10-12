How I Play: Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows

For nearly two decades, Avenged Sevenfold have played with the limits of heavy metal and throughout the group's tours, albums, writing and performing, frontman M. Shadows has had a constant companion: video games.

Kicking off Glixel's How I Play video series, M. Shadows welcomes us into his home to check out his gaming rigs, talk about his set-up and latest favorite games include The Legend of Zelda, Mortal Kombat and Call of Duty.

In this first season of How I Play, Glixel brings you a series of intimate stories about the passion for gaming of musicians, actors and sports stars, offering rare insight into what they play, how they got into games and their personal gaming set-ups for on the road and in the home.

