Examining the Heroic Nature of 'Mass Effect' and Command Shepard

When Mass Effect appeared on the scene in 2007 its take on interactive storytelling proved that not only could story trump mechanics in a game, but that players were more than interested in replaying a title if it had more to say.

Perhaps just as important though, was the player's ability to shape the game's hero, Commander Shepard, into the sort of person that they viewed as heroic, both through the game's introduction and through the player's actions. In the Mass Effect Trilogy, Commander Shepard’s ultimate goal is to save the universe. How they get there is up to you.

In this first episode of Heroes, Glixel discusses Mass Effect's and player's co-creation of a hero with game creator Mac Walters and gaming insiders.

In this first season of Heroes, Glixel explores the origins of gaming’s most beloved characters. From Mass Effect’s Commander Shepard to God of War’s Kratos, gaming insiders, creators and designers examine the importance of these characters and their influence on pop culture in this mini-documentary series.

