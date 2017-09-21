'Doom' on Switch Is Fantastic

The Nintendo Switch is the sort of game console that inspires a lot of wonder. Recently, that wonder is almost entirely directed at the fact that you can play this game or that game on the Switch and take it with you.

Super Mario Odyssey is a blast to play. It's packed with countless, delightful little touches, smart game design and an expansive setting. But also, you can grab the Switch and carry it on a bus to play the game, or bring it with you to the bathroom or on a plane. This is, it seems hard to get over, also a portable system that allows you to play massive, beautiful home console games on the go.

The latest game to remind me of this, right on the heels of my time with Odyssey, is id Software's port of Doom.

At a recent New York City event, Bethesda had reporters in to spend some time with The Evil Within 2, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and both Skyrim Switch and Doom Switch.

They were all great games, worthy of your time, but it was Doom that most impressed me.



id Software's port of one of 2016's best games of the year, holds up surprisingly well on the Switch's small screen. The demo system had the first level set-up in arcade mode, the mode that allows you to go back and replay levels for high scores.

During my time with the game I didn't run into any lag and the controls, both using the Pro Controller and the Switch's own, built-in Joy-cons felt great.

It helped that the Switch version of Doom features a wide variety of pre-programmed controller layouts beyond the standard and mirrored versions. That means layouts like tactical, strafe and knuckles, moves what the buttons do around to best fit your play style. I played with knuckles because it shifted the melee attack from clicking the right thumbstick to pulling the right bumper. (Among other things.) I didn't find a fully customizable controller option, which is a bit of a bummer, but the pre-set ones were a second best option.

When the game hits this holiday, the physical copy won't include the multiplayer. Instead, you'll have to download it separately. If you buy the download version, you can download the whole thing in one go. I've asked Bethesda for file sizes and will update this post when they respond.

While the Switch version of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus wasn't on hand at the event. I spoke with some folks about the game and it sounds like developer Machine Games will be hopping on that port as soon as they finish the polish on the PS4, Windows PC and Xbox One version due out next month. The Switch version of that game is set for a release sometime next year and judging by my time with Doom, it's going to be an impressive addition to the console's library.