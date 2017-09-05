'Destiny 2' Soundtrack: Listen to all 44 Tracks For Free, Right Now

It's nearly Destiny 2 Day and to celebrate developers Bungie dumped the entire soundtrack to their upcoming game on YouTube as a playlist. That's 44 tracks of music that include the likes of "Inner Light," "Pathfinder" and, of course, who could ever forget the wonderful "Spark."

Be warned: Before reading through the track's titles, you might want to ponder how much you care about possible spoilers.

You can also pick up a digital edition of the full soundtrack for $9.99, which includes an "Resonant Chord" in-game player emblem and more than two and a half hours of music in MP3 format, high-quality Apple Lossless, and FLAC formats. The Destiny 2 Original Soundtrack Digital Edition also includes digital liner notes with a forward from the composers.

Destiny 2 launches on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One tomorrow and Windows PC next month.