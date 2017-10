Due out at the end of the month, Assassin's Creed Origins drops players into the rich world of ancient Egypt. These "Tales from the Tomb" short videos, created by Ubisoft to tease the game, aren't quite as immersive and serious as the game itself. But you might get a chuckle or two out of them.

Assassin's Creed Origins hits the PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One on October 27th.