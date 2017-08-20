Assassin's Creed Origins: The CGI Gamescom Trailer

Ubisoft rolled into this week's Gamescom with a brand new CGI trailer which it unveiled during Microsoft's big press conference. The game is due out on Oct. 27, with an Xbox One X enhanced version hitting alongside the console.

There's a lot to check out in the trailer which delves into the game's journey into Ancient Egypt.

The game promises to show players the secrets behind the Great Pyramids, forgotten myths, last pharaohs and, most importantly, the origin of the Assassin's Brotherhood. Origins has been in development for four years by the same team that created Black Flag.



