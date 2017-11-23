The Best (Overlooked) Games of 2017
Ten hidden gaming gems you may have missed in 2017
It has been a banner year for video games. In a year that gave us exceptional new Mario and Zelda titles, quality new franchises like Horizon: Zero Dawn and Cuphead, and a host of excellent sequels, it’s easy for some great, lower profile games to slip through the cracks. But if you’ve already put a bow on 2017’s biggest hits or are looking for something fresh and unexpected, a spin through the games on this list is a great way to celebrate one of gaming’s best years ever.