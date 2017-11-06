Responding to server issues, developer Sledgehammer Games turned off Call of Duty WW2's matchmaking this weekend, leaving its "Headquarters" social space – meant to facilitate up to 48 players – completely empty, Eurogamer reports.

The issue, as the outlet points out, is still ongoing, adding its own reporters are finding themselves all alone in the social hub. Though Sledgehammer did address the issue on Twitter (seen below), adding players can invite friends into the social space, no update was given as to when Headquarters will return in full. The downtime, the developer said, was a necessary outcome of server maintenance.

Updates deployed to improve online server experience. Solo HQ is part of the maintenance. FYI - You can invite friends to your HQ. — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 4, 2017

Call of Duty WW2 was released last week for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 3rd.