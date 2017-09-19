Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner is coming to the PlayStation 4 with support for both 4K televisions and the PlayStation VR headset, Konami announced during the PlayStation Tokyo Game Show press conference. The game is also coming to Windows PC via Steam.

The game, known as Anubis: Zone of the Enders in Japan, will include not just 4K resolution, but HDR support and remastered visual effects, according to the website for the upcoming game. Owners will also be able to play through the entire game in virtual reality. And, Konami noted, the game will have entirely new sound design to take advantage of the latest technology in the PS4 and modern televisions.

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner was originally released in 2003 and received a remaster as part of a collection in 2012. The game, a sequel to Hideo Kojima's Zone of the Enders, has players controlling a mecha known as Jehuty.

While the biggest PSVR news of the show was about the Zone of the Enders remake, that wasn't the only thing announced for PSVR.

PlayStation also announced that car-herding game Neko Atsume is coming to the PlayStation VR next year and that Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun will soon have an app out for the device in Japan, providing 360-degree videos for users to explore.

Finally, PlayStation announced something called the VR Music Festival. The VR experience will hit Japan on September 20th and features music from Japan Studio games like Gravity Rush, which can be experienced in game-like environments or concert halls. No word if this will be available outside of Japan.