Here's When You Can Play The PvP Beta for 'Ghost Recon Wildlands'

There will be an open beta for Ghost Recon Wildlands' new PvP mode from September 21st through the 25th, Ubisoft announced today.

The beta, playable on all platforms, will be available for preload on September 19th not only for Wildlands owners, but also any players interested who don't have the base game. The PvP mode will be released for free sometime this fall.

Called "Ghost War," two teams of four are pit against each other in a team deathmatch, choosing to play as one of three categories – assault, marksmen and/or support – with 12 total classes. Though the teams are small, Ubisoft is promising large scale maps for the game mode, which makes sense considering how sprawling its recreated Bolivia is in the base game. In the beta, players will have access to six of the 12 classes.

For those interested in getting a look at Ghost War, Ubisoft will be streaming gameplay on its official Twitch channel September 19th at 9am PT.

Ghost Recon Wildlands was released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on March 7th. Since then, it's become a massive success for the company, becoming Ubisoft's "biggest hit" of the year.

