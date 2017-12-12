A new creature in Ark: Survival Evolved's recent expansion "Aberration" can impregnate player characters, Eurogamer reports.

The Nameless and Reapers humanoid characters impregnate enemies in order pro-create. If a player character is impregnated, Ark allows players to give birth to a Reaper they can raise and control.

As Eurogamer points out, this isn't Abberation's only new controllable creature. "You can climb and fly on the back of a camouflaged Rock Drake chamaeleon thing; you can stamp around with a giant Cave Crustacean, which is probably an overgrown crab; and you can light the way with a Lantern Pet," the outlet says.

Abberation came out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC today, December 12th. It is Ark's second expansion.