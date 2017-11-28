'Yooka-Laylee' Coming to Nintendo Switch in December

Yooka-Laylee is coming to the Nintendo Switch on December 14th, developer Playtonic Games announced today. The game was originally released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC back in April.

Related 'Yooka-Laylee' Has the Feel of an Old N64 Game, But Not the Discipline This love letter to 'Banjo-Kazooie' feels rushed, despite nailing the wit and sharing talent with the original

The developer is promising a "shed-load of polish and updates." The game will feature single-JoyCon control in all its multiplayer games and its own custom achievement system – something the Switch doesn't natively offer yet.

"The Playtonic team has spent many, many months optimizing Yooka-Laylee for Nintendo Switch (with technical help and support from Nintendo and Unity themselves!) and we believe we’re delivering a version Nintendo fans can be proud of," the developer said about the release.



Yooka-Laylee will be available for pre-order on December 7th.