'Yakuza 6' United States Release Date Revealed

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will be released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 in the U.S. on March 20th, 2018, publisher Sega announced today. It was originally released in Japan on December 8th, 2016.

Additionally, Sega announced the "After Hours Premium Edition," which comes with multiple bar items, including two bar glasses, two coasters and ice stones. The special edition will run you $90 USD. Both the special edition and standard $60 USD edition will ship with a hardcover art book.

Yakuza 6 will continue series mainstay Kazuma Kiryu's story through the Japanese crime syndicate. The latest entry sees Kiryu imprisoned for three years for his previous crimes, only to find his adopted daughter, Haruka, missing upon his release. Yakuza 6 takes the main character all the way to Hiroshima on his journey for answers.

"To make matters worse, Kiryu learns that Haruka now has a son that he must look after," the game's description elaborates. "With baby in hand, Kiryu journeys to the seaside town of Onomichi, Hiroshima to unravel the truth about Haruka, her son, and a sinister secret that the Hiroshima yakuza are harboring."

A staple of the Japanese game industry, the beat 'em up adventure series has been more or less a cult-classic in the states. That is, however, until January 2017 when Sega brought over Yakuza 0, released in Japan in 2015. Receiving a good amount of critical acclaim, this prequel seems to have piqued interest in the long-running series stateside. A second Yakuza game will be released this year in the form of Yakuza Kiwami, a complete remake of the original 2005 game released for the PlayStation 2.