Xfinity Customers Can Sign Up For the Private 'Call of Duty WWII' Beta

Internet and cable company Xfinity has partnered with Activision to allow its customers access to the upcoming private PlayStation 4 multiplayer beta for Call of Duty WWII.

Xfinity customers can request a code here at this link by entering their account number. While the regular private beta is occuring between August 25th and 28th, Xfinity customers are granted some extra time between September 1st and 4th to try the game out. According to the fine print, all codes must be submitted by August 31st at 11:59pm ET.

The PlayStation 4 beta is currently expected to launch with at least three maps, with access to deathmatch, domination and hardpoint. The game is expected to be released on November 3rd for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.