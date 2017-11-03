'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' Nintendo Direct Coming November 7th

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is the subject of the next Nintendo Direct, the company announced today. The Direct is set to go live on November 7th.

Aside from its existence, Nintendo didn't offer any real information about what do expect from the livestreamed event. The Direct is set to go live on November 7th at 6:00 a.m. PT (9:00 a.m. ET).

Announced back in January, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is the sequel to, as the name suggests, Xenoblade Chronicles. When released in 2010 for the Wii, the first Chronicles received critical acclaim, with many praising the game's open nature. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is currently expected to launch on the Nintendo Switch on December 1st.

Correction: This article originally stated no release date had been announced for Xenoblade Chronicles. This was false. The article's been updated and changed to reflect this.