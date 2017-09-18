Xbox and PlayStation Owners Enjoyed a Fleeting Moment of Crossplay

Xbox and PlayStation owners got the chance to play together in sandbox survival game Fortnite this weekend, according to developer Epic.

Does this mean we're finally getting cross-platform play between the two long-standing rivals? Don't get your hopes up (yet). Glixel reached out to Epic Games and it confirmed that while the crossplay did actually happen, it wasn't intentional. "We had a configuration issue and it has now been corrected," a spokesperson said.



This all started when a PS4 user said he spotted another player using a space in their name. Sony doesn't allow spaces in PlayStation Network names, only underscores. A quick search confirmed the player in question was on a Xbox and not a PC. Then, a father and son posted more evidence of them playing together on two different consoles in the same room.

Microsoft has been pushing for cross-platform play in recent months. It's already working with Nintendo to bring players together in games like Rocket League and Minecraft, but Sony has refused to join in. Last month during Gamescom, however, Microsoft marketing manager Aaron Greenberg told GameReactor the two companies are talking it over. Is this a sign they're closer to reaching an agreement?