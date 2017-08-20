Xbox One X Will Have More Than 100 Enhanced Games

More than 100 new and existing Xbox One titles will be enhanced for Xbox One X to take advantage of the console's power, Microsoft announced during its Gamescom press conference today.

That includes games like Halo 5, NBA 2K18, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, ReCore: Definitive Edition, FIFA 18, Star Wars Battlefront II, Below and remastered versions of Disneyland Adventures, Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure and Zoo Tycoon. You can find the full list of titles over on Major Nelson's site, but currently includes just under 120 titles. More announcements are to come, according to Microsoft.

Those free upgrades to games for Xbox One X support include things like support for high dynamic range color and 4k resolution.