The Xbox One X is available for pre-order worldwide starting today, Microsoft announced during its pre-Gamescom press conference in Germany this afternoon. The company also unveiled a limited edition version of the upcoming console that features a custom design and the words "Project Scorpio" printed on its side and on the included controller.

Related Xbox One X: Everything You Need to Know Microsoft's new super console finally has a real name, price and launch date. Here's a quick overview.

The Xbox One X hits stores November 7th for $499.99.

The limited edition, "fan-inspired" Project Scorpio Edition of the Xbox One X will include a custom color, vertical stand and wireless controller. The system has a "sophisticated and dynamic graphic pattern" printed across the exterior of the console, according to Microsoft and the system itself comes in a box that is inspired by the original Xbox.

Microsoft has said in the past that the Xbox One X delivers about 40 percent more power and 60 percent more memory than the original Xbox One, as well as support for 4K support. More than 100 new and existing games will be enhanced to take advantage of the Xbox One X's more powerful internals.

The Xbox One X is the most recent edition to the Xbox One family of consoles. The original Xbox One was released in North America in November 2013. The slimmed down 4K-supporting Xbox One S came out in August 2016. Microsoft had sold an estimated 33 million Xbox One and Xbox One S consoles as of June since its release, according to research firm SuperData, putting it far behind the more than 60 million PlayStation 4s sold by Sony.