Xbox One S 'Minecraft' and 'Shadow of War' Bundles Unveiled

Microsoft today unveiled two new Xbox One S bundles and an Xbox One X special edition console in the run-up to the annual Gamescom expo in Cologne, Germany.

Related Monolith Creative Lead on Updated Nemesis System in 'Shadow of War' Monolith is hoping that the prospect of being able to actually a command an orc army will be enough to draw you back to Mordor

The Xbox One S is getting a grass-block skinned Minecraft version that includes a Minecraft Creeper controller, as well as two other bundles that comes with a copy of Middle-earth: Shadow of War. The Xbox One X, which is now available for pre-order, is getting a special Project Scorpio version of the console.

You can find the full details from Microsoft below:

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition

The Project Scorpio Edition featuring a custom color, vertical stand, and “Project Scorpio” printed on both the console and controller. Available to pre-order now, starting at 499 USD / 449 GBP / 499 EUR, while supplies last.

Microsoft

Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle

The 1 TB Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition bundle includes a custom designed grass block console, a Minecraft Creeper Xbox Wireless Controller, Minecraft system sounds, vertical stand and transparent underside with Redstone circuit accents. The bundle also includes a full game download of Minecraft plus the Redstone Pack, a collection of unique skin packs. The bundle is available for pre-order now and will be launching in all Xbox One markets, except China and Brazil, on October 3, 2017.

Microsoft

Xbox One S Shadow of War Bundles

The Xbox One S Shadow of War Bundles come with an Xbox One S with either a 500GB or 1TB hard drive, a copy of Middle-earth: Shadow of War, an Xbox Wireless Controller, 1-month Xbox Game Pass subscription and 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial.

Microsoft also announced that they would start selling two new Minecraft-themed Xbox Wireless controllers. The Minecraft Pig controller, featuring a pink Pig design and the Minecraft Creeper controller has a green Creeper design. Both feature textured grip and ABXY buttons with Minecraft font. Both of these controllers are available for pre-order now, and will be launching in the U.S. at Microsoft Stores and Target on September 5, 2017, and available more broadly beginning September 12, 2017.

Microsoft

Finally, Microsoft detailed a broader roll-out for its Xbox Design Lab, which allows users to create and purchase Xbox One controllers via a website. Starting August 21st at 1:30 p.m. PDT, the service will be expanding to 24 more countries in Europe, including Austria and Switzerland.