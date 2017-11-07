Xbox may launch its own games streaming service as early as 2020, Microsoft head of gaming Phil Spencer recently told Bloomberg in an interview (via The Verge).

"Now, players are playing the games across every device and we’re connecting those players across all of those devices,” Spencer told the outlet. “Obviously for us, the console is an important part there... but connecting to gamers wherever they are is the vision of Microsoft around what we’re doing in gaming."

As The Verge points out, Spencer recently began reporting directly to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who is trying to re-focus the company on cloud-powered services and software. "The cloud is now a big part of Microsoft’s overall revenue," The Verge adds.

It looks like Xbox may soon take a similar path.

"[We'll] probably debut a streaming service that doesn’t require a console for some types of content in the next three years," Spencer said.

This of course isn't really an announcement of anything concrete, nor should be taken as Xbox's first steps out of the hardware market. Microsoft recently launched the Xbox One X, which it claims is the most powerful console ever released. However, as the company's consistently trailed behind Sony and the PlayStation since the launches of the PlayStation 4 and the original Xbox One, Microsoft may be weighing its options for how to keep a leg up in the market, all the while retaining its hardware productions.