Xbox is currently looking into better ways of showcasing players' achievements, Xbox Platform corporate vice president Mike Ybarra recently said in an interview with Windows Central.

Speaking about the current set up for achievements, Ybarra notes the Xbox currently awards players based on achieving certain in-game milestones set forth by developers - similar to PlayStation Trophies or Steam Achievements. However, he says, with esports' increased popularity, where players may have to dedicate large amounts of time to one game, the company is thinking of ways to reevaluate how it rewards players' time.

"[W]e can do a lot more to reflect and let people show their gaming history and their status. Whether it's somebody who only plays multiplayer in Halo 5 at a professional level, maybe they only have 2,000 Gamerscore, you want to be able to celebrate that person," Ybarra said. "You want people to be in the know. This person doesn't play a lot of games, but they're world top ten at Halo 5. All the way to people [with over a million gamerscore]. It's that range that we really need to look at and celebrate ... we're going to go big in the area of letting people show off and represent their gaming history and the type of gamer that they are, far more than we do with Gamerscore."

He says he can't talk about sepcifics just yet, but adds, "we are working towards a bigger, more meaningful change about somebody's gaming accomplishments in history, as a gamer on Xbox."

You can check out the entire 90-minute interview here.

While it's only speculation, it's possible we may see these new changes implemented with the upcoming Xbox One X, expected to be released this holiday. Microsoft is claiming it will be the most powerful console on the market.