One of the largest video game expos in the world doesn't officially kick-off in Cologne, Germany until next week, but Microsoft is starting things a bit early for Gamescom 2017 with a massive Sunday press conference.

Related Microsoft Reveals What's Under New Console Xbox Scorpio's Hood Better CPU, GPU and a 4K UHD Blu-ray, a peek at the new powerhouse console

Fortunately for you, Microsoft is streaming the entire event – which they say will include a wide variety of news about the Xbox, the Xbox One X and even Windows 10. Make sure to swing by this post at 3 p.m. EDT to watch things unfurl live. (That's noon PDT, 9 p.m. CEST and 8 p.m. BST).

While Gamescom isn't the last major video game show before the holidays (We still have the Tokyo Game Show and PAX West), it is one of the largest audiences Microsoft is likely to receive before it rolls out the Xbox One X on Nov. 7 for $499.99. That means you're likely to see a lot of talk about what the new system can deliver that the current one can't. So expect a lot of news about upcoming games and how they'll perform on the console. Among the games likely to receive some face time are Sea of Thieves, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, Halo 5, Halo Wars 2, Middle-earth: Shadow of War and more.

Of course, no show would be complete without a glut of video game trailers, hopefully including some for games that haven't yet been announced.

Finally, expect to get details on when exactly you can start pre-ordering the upcoming Xbox One X, something that Microsoft has said is locked in, but hasn't yet talked about.

Stay tuned to this post for the livestream and to Glixel for Rolling Stone's coverage of the show which runs from August 22nd to August 26th.