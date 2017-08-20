Xbox at Gamescom: The Best Five Announcements

Microsoft wrapped up Sunday with its big pre-Gamescom 2017 press conference.

As press and fans rolled into the Cologne for the big show, Microsoft unveiled some new looks for its consoles, detailed the Xbox One X pre-orders and showed off a bunch of games.

Below you’ll find a quick summary on the biggest news to come out of Microsoft's Gamescom 2017 press conference.

Xbox One X Pre-Orders and Xbox One S Bundles

Microsoft opened up pre-orders for its Xbox One X today and also unveiled a new "Project Scorpio" version of the console. Alongside the Xbox One X news came news of two new Xbox One S bundles: A Minecraft-skinned version and one that comes with a copy of Middle-earth: Shadow of War.



There's a new Jurassic World Game in the Works

We don't know a whole lot about it, but Microsoft unveiled Jurassic World: Evolution, a game in development by Elite: Dangerous creators. Could be a sim, maybe. But I'm sure we'll learn more before next summer when it hits.

A Sexy, Sexy New Assassin's Creed Origins Trailer Hit

It's a CGI-only video, but it's glorious and certainly worth the time, if only to see how Assassin's Creed Origins will roll its own unique, fictional history into the already rich, real history of ancient Egypt.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on Xbox is Now Being Published by Microsoft

Developer Bluehole promises that they're maintaining all creative freedom and control of the massively popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, but today Microsoft announced it would be publishing the console version. It sounds like the company is pitching in to help speed up the port process and ensure quality.

More Than 100 Xbox One X Enhanced Games

Microsoft continues to update its list of existing and upcoming games that will receive free updates to take advantage of the Xbox One X and its more powerful guts.