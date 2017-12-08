'World War Z' Game Coming From Saber Interactive

A World War Z game, based on the popular book and film series, was announced during the pre-show for this year's Game Awards. The game is being developed by Saber Interactive.

The game was shown off in a brief theatrical trailer, showing several cities around the world in a state of chaos. The trailer ends showing a horde of zombies running at the screen. Check out the trailer above.

World War Z is a cooperative, four-player multiplayer game with missions taking place "around the globe, including New York, Moscow and Jerusalem. Use traps, barriers and the environment strategically to stay alive while unleashing a storm of firepower with a variety of weapons on the unrelenting hordes of the undead," developer Saber Interactive said.

No release date was given for the game, but the trailer did reveal it's coming "soon." World War Z will be released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

To watch the 2017 Game Awards, click here.