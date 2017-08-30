Ahead of its October 27th release, developer Machine Games released a new teaser trailer for Wolfenstein: The New Colossus. Check it out above.

This latest tease comes in the way of a fake television show for a Nazi super hero called Blitzmensch, hellbent on fighting "capitalism, communism, and degenerates every day." While it paints him as a family-friendly, Batman-like character, the tone quickly changes when video game protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz enters the trailer threatening all "Nazi assholes." From there, cue Nazi killing.

While it doesn't show much in the way of new gameplay, the trailer does give a look at some of the ways Germany has affected pop culture in this alternate timeline. Having won the second World War in the game's predecessor, Wolfenstein: The New Order, it appears The New Colossus will give us a deeper look at what a Nazi-led world will look like – including how they create content for children.

Created by game developer MachineGames and publisher Bethesda Softworks, this is another of the videos that will appear throughout the game world as television shows, ads and merchandise. You can check out the disturbing glimpse of Trust in Brother, here.

Wolfenstein: The New Colossus is expected to be released on October 27th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.