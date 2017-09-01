Windows Mixed Reality Headsets Hit Next Month

The first line of Windows Mixed Reality headsets from the likes of Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo will start to become available on October 17th alongside the roll-out of the Fall Creators Update for Windows 10, Microsoft announced today.

The devices, which seem so far to be virtual reality headsets, will start at $299 and include an array of different features. All of the devices will support tracking without the need of outside cameras. Microsoft defines Mixed Reality as anything that includes or falls between virtual reality and augmented reality.

Microsoft isn't clear in its post, which details much of what will be included in the Windows update, exactly which headsets will be available on October 17th. But the post does give a run down of what's to come and some of what separates the headsets from one another.

Here are the descriptions:

Acer will offer their Windows Mixed Reality Headset with motion controllers. When the headset is paired with the controllers you can take advantage of the full position and rotational tracking in the headset to easily create content or play games.

ASUS’ Windows Mixed Reality headset will be available in Spring of 2018 and will offer a unique design with a pattern of hundreds of 3D polygons and glossy tone-on-tone effect.

The Dell Visor features high resolution 1440 x 1440 LCD panels for a sharp and smooth 360° panoramic experience for an “as-if-you-are-there” view. It’s thoughtfully engineered for comfort and convenience with well-cushioned head and face padding that allow for comfortable wear, even for users who wear glasses.

The HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset will also be bundled with motion controllers to provide great Mixed Reality experiences.

The Lenovo Explorer headset is ergonomically designed and optimized for comfort so you can immerse yourself in Mixed Reality experiences for long periods.

The news comes during a week packed with news about AR and VR, including both Google's and Apple's big push for augmented reality.