'Wild West Online' Enters Closed Alpha September 15th

Cowboy massively multiplayer online game Wild West Online will enter closed alpha testing on September 15th, 612 Games announced today.

Wild West Online is an open world multiplayer game set in the American frontier. In it players are encouraged to explore their expansive surroundings, becoming either a "lawman, an outlaw or a pioneer" based on their actions. It's kind of like if Rockstar's 2010 Red Dead Redemption was combined with World of Warcraft.

All interested players are currently invited to try out the game's closed alpha, though right now it looks like you have to purchase either the game's collector's edition or "Pioneer" edition to do so. The editions are currently discounted right now to $59.99 USD and $39.99, respectively. While the game does have a more standard edition being sold right now at a discounted price of $19.99, it currently only allows early access to the game's closed beta set to launch this fall. Once the game enters its closed alpha next month it will remain at a discounted price, though the developer said it won't be as large.

Wild West Online is currently expected to be released exclusively on PC sometime this winter.