Where's Xur and What's Xur Selling in 'Destiny 2': September 29th

The tentacle-faced traveling salesman known as Xur has returned to Destiny 2, and this week he's hanging out in the Giant's Scar region on Io. If you look at your local map in the game's Director guide, you'll notice the Roman numeral IX northeast of the nearest fast-travel marker. "A peddler of strange curios, Xur's motives are not his own," the waypoint reads. "He bows to his distant masters, the Nine."

Related Here's Stats For Every Weapon In 'Destiny 2' The list is a massive undertaking by the group Destiny Massive Breakdowns

In D2, Xur's currency of choice is no longer Strange Coins but Legendary Shards, which can be acquired by dismantling legendary gear. His price for an exotic weapon is 29 Shards; the cost of an armor piece is 23. Here's what he's offering this week:

Riskrunner - Submachine Gun

Mechaneer's Tricksleeves - Hunter Gauntlets

Hallowfire Heart - Titan Chest Armor (Sunbreaker)

Transversive Steps - Warlock Leg Armor

Some of these will be underwhelming for the more dedicated players on your friends list, but the Riskrunner's an exciting run-and-gun option for casual PvE play, and the Transversive Steps are an essential pair of exotic boots for the Warlock. You'll definitely be seeing lots of competitive players wearing them in the Crucible, so why not try them out for yourself?

Xur now stays until the weekly reset on Tuesday morning, when Trials of the Nine ends and ritual activities like the Nightfall rotate. That means you'll have until 5 a.m. Eastern time on October 3rd to grab something from his stock – plenty of time to break down those unused legendaries!