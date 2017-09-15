Where's Xur and What's Xur Selling in 'Destiny 2': September 15th

The tentacle-faced traveling salesman known as Xur has arrived in Destiny 2, and this week he's hanging out in the Watcher's Grave region on Nessus. If you look at your map in the game's Director guide, you'll notice the Roman numeral IX just north of the nearest fast-travel marker. "A peddler of strange curios, Xur's motives are not his own," the waypoint reads. "He bows to his distant masters, the Nine."

As expected, Xur's currency of choice is no longer Strange Coins but Legendary Shards, which can be acquired by dismantling legendary gear. His price for an exotic weapon is 29 Shards; the cost of an armor piece is 23. All the items have a Power level of 270, so newer players will definitely want to get their hands on at least two pieces of his exotic gear this week.

Here's what he's offering this week:

Merciless - Fusion Rifle

Raiden Flux - Hunter Chest Armor (Arcstrider)

Doom Fang Pauldron - Titan Gauntlets (Sentinel)

Wings of Sacred Dawn - Warlock Chest Armor (Dawnblade)

With just four pieces for sale, Xur's D2 debut may seem a little underwhelming to advanced players, but it's a relatively solid inventory in the grand scheme of things. The Merciless Fusion Rifle is a weapon I've been hearing good things about, but – even after 120 hours of playtime – it has yet to drop for me. So this is one of those rare Xur appearances where I'll be picking up every item he's selling. If you're still under 270 Power, you might want to do the same.

At least a couple of the armor pieces can be obtained in campaign mode, of course, so collectors may just want to buy the Merciless and save their precious Shards for next week. Xur's fellow Agents of the Nine arrive today at 10 a.m. Pacific time, so be on the lookout for the new Trials of the Nine competitive Crucible arena (Countdown mode on Eternity).

Assuming Xur's schedule remains the same as it did in the original Destiny, you'll be able to buy these goods until the daily reset at 5 a.m. ET on Sunday morning.