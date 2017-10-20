'Destiny 2': Where's Xur and What's He Selling (October 20th)?

The tentacle-faced traveling salesman known as Xur has returned to Destiny 2, and this week he's hanging out at the Rig on Titan. If you look at your local map in the game's Director guide, you'll notice the Roman numeral IX just east of the nearest fast-travel marker. "A peddler of strange curios, Xur's motives are not his own," the waypoint reads. "He bows to his distant masters, the Nine."



In D2, Xur's currency of choice is no longer Strange Coins but Legendary Shards, which can be acquired by dismantling legendary gear. His price for an exotic weapon is 29 Shards; the cost of an armor piece is 23. Here's what he's offering this week:

Sweet Business - Auto Rifle

Raiden Flux - Hunter Chest Armor (Arcstrider)

Doom Fang Pauldron - Titan Gauntlets (Sentinel)

Winter's Guile - Warlock Gauntlets

This will be a disappointing week for a lot of players, though some of us still haven't managed to get our hands on the Sweet Business yet. As we saw in the beta, it's a fun Gatling-gun-style auto to play around with in the Crucible, so it's worth picking up. The Raiden Flux is a fair choice if you've grown attached to the Arcstrider subclass, but I can't really say I've seen the Doom Fang Pauldron or Winter's Guile gauntlets getting much use in D2 at this point. But who knows? – maybe you'll figure out a new character build the rest of us haven't thought of yet. Try them out!

Xur now stays until the weekly reset on Tuesday morning, when Trials of the Nine ends and ritual activities like the Nightfall rotate. That means you'll have until 5 a.m. Eastern time on October 24th to grab something from his stock – plenty of time to break down those unused legendaries!