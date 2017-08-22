Nintendo's official page for its upcoming Super NES Classic Edition retro console now lists a half-dozen stores where customers can pre-order the console. But at least two of those stores appear to have already sold out of their initial stock.

Both Amazon and Best Buy's pre-orders went live early this morning and sold out in less than 30 minutes, according to Kotaku. (Which has a great zinger on the apparent screw-up).

The remaining stores – GameStop, Walmart, Target and Toys R Us – have yet to list their pre-orders. So if you're looking to grab one of these likely hard-to-find consoles, it's probably a good idea to start camping those online stores right now. We'll update this post when we see the pre-orders go live on the sites, so feel free to camp out here as well.

The SNES Classic Edition ships Sept. 29. The system is pre-loaded with 21 games and will cost $79.99. It ships with two wired controllers, an HDMI cable, USB charging cable and AC adapter. Among the many classic titles included is one that has never been released before: Star Fox 2.

Earlier today, Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic Edition will include the ability to rewind gameplay so players can get a second chance at missed items, jumps or whatnot.