What's New in Next 'Rainbow Six Siege' Expansion

Rainbow Six Siege's next expansion, or Season 3.0, will be released for free September 5th, developer Ubisoft recently revealed. With it comes a new map, operators, bug fixes and more.

The expansion, called "Blood Orchid," gives players access to the Theme Park map, an abandoned theme park in Hong Kong. The game's two new operators, Lesion and Ying, have been called to infiltrate the park. Despite it being abandoned, the trailer (seen above) shows that some lights are still on, so it looks like the two operators will find some pushback during their mission.

Aside from the new content, Ubisoft is implementing a host of fixes. First and foremost, the developer has launched new servers with season 3.0 that bring with them "significant improvements to stability, connectivity, FPS, rubberbanding, and overall performance." The developer added it is working on a new physics system to further fix teleporting and rubberbanding issues.

Additionally, the team improved the game's lighting system, making it easier to look from inside to outside or vice versa – a key component of Siege and its destructive environments. This is just one of many visual changes, though, as skies have also been improved through the use of HDR to give Ubisoft more control of ambient lighting. Textures and character models are also getting visual reworks.

The 3.0 season is by no means a small expansion and the list of changes and bug fixes is extensive. To see the full list, click here.

Rainbow Six Siege was released on December 1st, 2015 to mixed reviews. However, the game has proved massively successful, having passed 20 million players as of this month.

