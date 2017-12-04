Ingress Prime, a reboot of the 2012 augmented reality (AR) game Ingress, is the next game from Pokemon Go developer Niantic, the company recently announced. The game's currently slated for a 2018 release.

Ingress Prime will not only iterate on the original with new user interface and sound designs, but will also ship with new features utilizing "state-of-the-art augmented reality technology leveraging smartphone cameras to immerse players in the sci-fi world of Ingress."

The latest Ingress game will have a completely new story, too, Ninatic announced. The new launch will reset the Ingress' game board, though returning players will retain all of their progression.

"When Ingress first launched five years ago, we helped create a new genre of games that foster exploration, discovery, friendship and exercise,” Ninatic CEO John Hanke said in a press release provided to Glixel. “Ingress is the foundation of our real-world gaming platform and showcases our ability to create in-game and live experiences that can be a force for positive change in communities worldwide. With Ingress Prime, we’re ushering in a new chapter of the game for our passionate fans who have been with us since the beginning as well as the next evolution of the experience for those new to Ingress.”

Ingress Prime will be available on iOS and Android devices.

Ingress was the first release from Niantic. Launched in 2012, the game's been downloaded more than 20 million times, according to numbers provided by the developer. Niantic found massive success when it secured the rights to the Pokemon license, making an AR game based around catching the series' monsters. Pokemon Go became a bonafide phenomenon when it released in 2016. Along with Ingress Prime, Niantic is currently developing an AR game set in the Harry Potter universe.