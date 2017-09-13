Watch: 'Super Mario Odyssey' Nintendo Direct

Don't forget to tune into today's Nintendo Direct livestream right here. Nintendo promises to spend about 45 minutes discussing new details about Super Mario Odyssey and what's coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS over the next few months.





The Nintendo Direct kicks off at 3 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. ET.

The livestream will be "mainly focused on what's headed to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS over the next few months, including new details about Super Mario Odyssey," according to Nintendo.

Super Mario Odyssey hits the Switch on October 27th and has players controlling a world-roving Mario as he explores a variety of new locations and takes control of pretty much anything he wants with the help of a hat.

Previous Nintendo Directs have dropped unknown details about games, unveiled new bits of hardware and toys and even announced games. What are you expecting from today's livestream?