Watch All of Yesterday's Nintendo Direct Trailers Here
Yes, Mario has nipples now.
No, you're not seeing things, dear readers. Mario Nipples are now a thing. Nintendo held its latest Direct yesterday and dumped a metric ton of new trailers and gameplay footage for its upcoming Switch and 3DS titles. Fans got a closer look at Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Super Mario Odyssey, and more. We've rounded up all of the videos for your viewing pleasure below and all of the news from the stream right here. Enjoy!