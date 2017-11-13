Crytek's Free-to-Play 'Warface' Gets a Battle Royale Mode in Next Patch

Warface, Crytek's free-to-play first-person shooter, is adding a Battle Royale Mode, the developer announced today. The mode is expected to go live with the game's next update.

Warface's Battle Royale mode is about what you'd expect if you've played PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds; a large number of players are dropped into a map with only one task – kill or be killed. New to the game, though, is the inclusion of a new map created for Battle Royale. The map, which wasn't given a name in the press release, is, as Crytek explains it, a mix of the more conservative and arcade type maps in Warface, merging "quick-paced combat with an element of the unknown."

The new mode will be available when the game's next patch hits, though no specific date was given. However, Crytek did add the mode will only be available for a limited amount of time. As of right now, the mode is kind of in a trial period. Crytek asks players who check it out to provide feedback, which it will then implement before returning the mode at an unspecified time.

Warface originally came out in October 2013. Despite its long tail, most reviewers found it to be a relatively mediocre game.

This is just one game trying to bite the success of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Battle Royale gameplay. While certainly not the first, Battlegrounds massively popularized the genre, becoming Steam's most-played game. It's closest competitor, as of right now, is Epic Games' free-to-play Fornite Battle Royale, which recently passed over 10 million players.