New 'Walking Dead' Game Trailer Shows Post-Apocalyptic Washington D.C.

A new cinematic trailer for Overkill's The Walking Dead game gives a glimpse of the game's post-apocalyptic Washington D.C., as well as introducing one of its four playable characters, Aidan. Check out the trailer above.

Originally announced in 2014, The Walking Dead is a four player co-op game inspired by the series of comics from Robert Kirkman. "In this test of strategy and endurance, players will band together with up to three friends on a variety of missions and raids, securing supplies and survivors to strengthen their base camp against the threat of both the dead and the living – by any means necessary," developer Overkill said about the game.

Each of the game's four playable characters have their own set of skills and special abilities, allowing players to work together to accomplish objectives. "The action is close-up and intense: take out enemies carefully with silent melee attacks or go in guns blazing," the developer said. "You need to be able to improvise, as nothing is certain, and a horde of walkers is always around the corner."

Overkill's The Walking Dead is currently slated for a fall 2018 release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game's being developed by Starbreeze's Overkill Studio, with partners Skybound Entertainment and 505 Games.

Make sure to check out the video below to hear a bit from the people working on the game.