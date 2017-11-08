Video Game Voice Acting Union Approves New Deal, Ends Yearlong Strike

A year after going on strike, members of SAG-AFTRA working as video game voice actors have approved a new deal with several top-tier developers and publishers, ending the longest strike in the guild's history.

With 90-percent of SAG's voice actors supporting the new deals, video game voice actors will now receive better compensation for extra time in the booth, due when the game launches, and must help actors find preventative measures for vocal stress and fatigue.

One of the other big issues SAG members found with their work in the game industry was a lack of transparency about what game they were working on, what their role was and, sometimes, some of the questionable activities they'd have to act out. Now, thanks to the new agreements, developers and publishers will be held accountable for keeping performers in the loop. The new rules are as follows (via Polygon):

"The deal also contains new transparency provisions that will enhance the bargaining power of our members’ representatives by requiring the companies to disclose the code name of project, its genre, whether the game is based on previously published intellectual property and whether the performer is reprising a prior role. Members are also protected by the disclosure of whether they will be required to use unusual terminology, profanity or racial slurs, whether there will be content of a sexual or violent nature and whether [live-action] stunts will be required."



All in all, this rectifies nearly every issue voice actors voiced having when the strike first got under way, making it a pretty big win for video game performers represented by SAG.